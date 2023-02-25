Stratford 1 Stourbridge 1 - Report

William Grocott had put the Bards ahead just after the break, with Cowley netting shortly after to bring the Glassboys back level.

But Stourbridge manager Stuart Pierpoint said his side had done enough to win the game.

“We are disappointed to only get the point, we had the best chances overall and maybe it could have been different on another day,” he said.

“There is enough quality in this side, and you could see when we started to play, we opened them up again and again.”

It took the visitors just three minutes to create their first chance when Obinna Anaebona burst into the box, but he took too long over the finish, allowing Dan Lafferty to slide in and take the ball off his toes.

And they should have taken the lead just before the break but Reece Styche could only head straight into the arms of home keeper Liam O'Brien after Lee Vaughan’s cross picked him out perfectly.

Against the run off play Stratford took the lead just after the restart, with Grocott's low drive from the edge of the box cannoning off Joel Kettle into the back of the net.

But Stourbridge would not be behind for long, with Cowley found completely unmarked at the back stick by Callum Rowe to head home, as the Stratford players stood appealing for offside.

And despite remaining mid-table, Pierpoint said the season was by no means over.

"We have very high standards, we won't accept just seeing the games out," he said.