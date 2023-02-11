Hitchin 1-1 Stourbridge - Report

There was controversy as home keeper Charlie Horlock stayed on the pitch after handling outside the penalty area but he would see red in the second half for fouling Reece Styche in the box. Tyler Lyttle equalised from the penalty spot but the Glassboys could not find a winner.

Styche and Joel Kettle had early openings before the visitors upped the ante later in the first half.

Jason Cowley was played in behind with Horlock handling outside his area, receiving only a yellow despite fierce protestations that saw Styche and Alex Prosser join him in the referee's notebook.

The frustration was exacerbated when Stanley Obinna Anaebonam’s free-kick was pushed against the post by Horlock.

Stourbridge kept pushing, Darryl Knights driving over shortly before the interval and Cowley hitting the crossbar two minutes into the second half.

Hitchin’s sucker punch came in the 62nd minute when Jack Snelus finished after Luton Town prospect Dan Idiakhoa had weaved his way through with a mesmeric run before cutting it back to his colleague.

Styche and King headed off target as Stourbridge pursued a leveller and the tide turned when Horlock got his marching orders with Lyttle doing the honours from 12 yards.

Stourbridge probed and created half chances but were left frustrated with outfield replacement keeper Lewis Barker saving from Cowley late on.

Cowley then had to survive a late scare when he booted the ball out of the ground and was shown a red card, only for the referee to realise he had reached for the wrong card and swiftly produced a yellow instead.

Glassboys: Price, Lyttle, Wilson (White, 89), Prosser, Kettle, Hull, Knights (Walters, 77), King, Cowley, Styche, Obinna Anaebonam.