Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourbridge stun leaders Tamworth to end difficult run

Stourbridge FCPublished: Comments

Stourbridge stunned Southern Central Premier leaders Tamworth with a 3-0 victory as the Glassboys ended their recent poor run.

Jason Cowley
Jason Cowley

Jason Cowley opened the scoring after 21 minutes at The Lamb before Joe Hull doubled the visitors’ lead just before the hour mark. And Stour completed a memorable away day when Alex Prosser fired low and hard into the bottom corner from outside the box to make it three inside the last 10 minutes.

It ended a poor run for the Glassboys, who had been winless in their three last matches.

In Northern One Midlands, leaders Halesowen continued their promotion charge with a 2-0 victory at Loughborough Dynamo.

Second-half goals from Nathan Hayward and Simeon Cobourne saw Yeltz secure all three points in Leicestershire.

Chasetown went down by a solitary goal at Harborough Town. The Scholars went into the game on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions but were undone when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball rebound into the net from an attempted clearance.

n Rushall have re-signed club favourite Alex Moore from Stourbridge.

Stourbridge FC
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News