Stourbridge stun leaders Tamworth to end difficult run

Jason Cowley

Jason Cowley opened the scoring after 21 minutes at The Lamb before Joe Hull doubled the visitors’ lead just before the hour mark. And Stour completed a memorable away day when Alex Prosser fired low and hard into the bottom corner from outside the box to make it three inside the last 10 minutes.

It ended a poor run for the Glassboys, who had been winless in their three last matches.

In Northern One Midlands, leaders Halesowen continued their promotion charge with a 2-0 victory at Loughborough Dynamo.

Second-half goals from Nathan Hayward and Simeon Cobourne saw Yeltz secure all three points in Leicestershire.

Chasetown went down by a solitary goal at Harborough Town. The Scholars went into the game on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions but were undone when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball rebound into the net from an attempted clearance.