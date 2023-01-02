Vaughan at the double for Stourbridge

The Glassboys captain scored from the penalty spot and wrapped up the scoring six minutes from time.

An evenly contested opening period saw the deadlock broken on 35 minutes when Tyler Little headed home from close range after a good save from Adam Harrison in the Redditch goal.

The visitors extended their lead just before the hour mark when a Redditch defensive error culminated in Jason Cowley breaking clear only to be brought down by Harrison to concede a penalty which Vaughan coolly converted.

Vaughan was involved in the thick of the action and his cross from the right was met perfectly by Cowley but Harrison saved well.

More pressure yielded further efforts for Cowley and Little but a combination of defender Lewis Hudson and Harrison kept the visitors at bay.