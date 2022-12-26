Glassboys are dealt a late blow on Boxing Day

Stour draw

On an afternoon when the Glassboys were the better of the sides and looked good value for all three Southern Central Premier points, the leveller eight minutes from time ensured the hosts were left to ponder a point.

In a statement of their intent, Stourbridge went close several times in the opening exchanges, Jason Cowley narrowly clearing the bar against his former side, while Alex Moore later missed with a repeat attempt. Cowley again threatened to break after being threaded through by Stanley Obinna Anaebonam on 40 minutes, but his shot lacked direction and failed to get the better of Bromsgrove shot-stopper Ollie Taylor.

But, with two minutes before the interval, Moore swept home clinically after a right-flank move at an opportune moment in the game.

The second half opened in similar fashion with both Cowley and Moore offering threats to the visiting rearguard, the latter drawing a stunning stop.

It seemed a matter of when, not if, Stourbridge struck, Cowley firing just past the post on the hour mark as the hosts’ dominance continued.

But with the game closing, a half chance resulted in the equaliser when Dyer picked out the back of the net, limiting Stourbridge to just a point despite the hosts rallying late on.

Stourbridge: Price; Lyttle, Kettle, Knight, Burton; Prosser, King, Moore, Walters [Knights, 79]; Obinna Anebonam [Styche, 83], Cowley.