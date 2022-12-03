Stourbridge 0-0 Needham Market - Report

The Glassboys created a number of chances but Garnham was equal to everything thrown at him.

Reece Styche in his 50th appearance for Stourbridge fired wide on two minutes while namesake Reece King headed over ten minutes later.

Garnham pulled off an acrobatic stop to keep out a Tyler Lyttle free-kick on 35 minutes.

Garnham made further saves in the second half including an excellent stop to deny King.