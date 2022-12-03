Notification Settings

Stourbridge 0-0 Needham Market - Report

By Jonny Drury

Stourbridge were denied victory by an inspired goalkeeping display by Needham keeper Marcus Garnham.

The Glassboys created a number of chances but Garnham was equal to everything thrown at him.

Reece Styche in his 50th appearance for Stourbridge fired wide on two minutes while namesake Reece King headed over ten minutes later.

Garnham pulled off an acrobatic stop to keep out a Tyler Lyttle free-kick on 35 minutes.

Garnham made further saves in the second half including an excellent stop to deny King.

In the closing stages Stourbridge keeper Charlie Price proved Garnham’s equal with a superb stop to keep out Patrick Brothers’ rising shot.

Stourbridge FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

