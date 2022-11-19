AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1-3 Stourbridge - Report

The Glassboys had second-half saviours Reece King, Alex Moore and Dexter Walters to thank for ending a three-match winless streak in both the league and FA Trophy, a run that looked set to continue after trailing on seven minutes to Jack Connor's flicked finish.

Speaking on what was required to turn the tide in Northamptonshire, Broadhurst said: "We just got into them about what wasn't working, where we could play the ball in better areas.

"Once we got up the pitch an extra five yards, the midfielders were winning more of the second balls and matching the forwards for their pressing.

"I'm not going to say it was all hunky dory, but there were a few home truths which had to be said at half-time.

"It'll be nice to just get back on home soil now most importantly, against Hednesford, who are scrapping for their lives.

"We've played 11 of our 16 league games away from home, more than anyone else in the division, and we have a point to prove against them [having lost and drawn versus the Pitmen in the league and FA Trophy]."

Going behind galvanised the visitors, but they just could not grasp the foothold in the game that they so craved despite several chances falling to Joe Hull and Jason Cowley in particular.

Levelling within seconds of the restart from King's header, Moore was then on target moments later when turning home in a goalmouth melee.