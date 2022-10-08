Needham Market 0-1 Stourbridge - Report

The Glassboys, who had already lost to the Suffolk-based club in the Southern League Premier Central this season, dominated throughout without managing to find the back of the net from open play.

But when Jason Cowley was brought down in the box on the stroke of half time, Vaughan stepped up to fire the ball into the top corner sending Marcus Garnham in the home goal the wrong way.

Stourbridge nearly made the perfect start on six minutes when Cowely fired narrowly over the bar from close range after Reece King had flicked a long throw into the box.

Midway through the first half Vaughan was needed at the other end to head away a goalbound cross from Christian Frimpong to keep things level.

Having gone behind just before the break, the Marketmen wasted their best chance of the game just five minutes after the restart when an excellent through ball put Luke Ingram one-on-one with Charlie Price, but the visiting keeper produced a brilliant save to keep Stourbridge ahead.

Just minutes later Alex Moore was denied by the diving Garnham who tipped his fierce drive over the bar after the ball had fallen to the Glassboys’ midfielder just outside the box.