Bedford Town 2-4 Stourbridge - Report

Cowley’s snapshot fired the Glassboys into a two-goal lead midway through the first half, backing up new signing Alex Prosser’s fifth-minute opener, and the ex-Bromsgrove Sporting hitman bagged a late fourth on the rebound to wrap up three precious points.

“We changed his job description to get him playing more on the shoulder,” said joint-boss Leon Broadhurst.

“When he does that instead of coming deep he is a threat to any defence in the league. He scored two but was actually disappointed because he could have had a lot more.”

Prosser converted after Cowley had played to the back post and once the lead was doubled and Bedford’s Callum Donnelly was sent off for a headbutt, the game looked pretty safe.

The hosts refused to give in, though, Connor Tomlinson’s volley looped over Charlie Price to halve the deficit 11 minutes after half-time but a delightful curler from Callum Gittings then restored Stourbridge’s two-goal cushion just past the hour.

Back came Bedford with Charley Sanders reducing the arrears, and the worst was feared when Sanders was brought down by Joe Hull in the box but Price saved the tame penalty from High Alban-Jones 11 minutes from time.

Substitute Darryl Knights had a shot blocked but Cowley was on hand to fire home the decisive fourth to seal a second league win of the season for the Glassboys.

“We were brilliant for the first 35 minutes, we played in the right areas and the lads did exactly what we had asked them to,” added Broadhurst.

“That put us in a comfortable position but as soon as we stepped off they got back into the game. The confidence is on the up on the back of recent performances, though, and we knew the lads would hold tight. We came out worthy winners in the end.”

Stourbridge: Price, Lyttle, Knight (Worley, 78) Prosser, Kettle, Hull, Gittings, King, Cowley, Styche (Knights, 75) Mills (Reid, 60).

Unused subs: Vaughan, Moore.