Stourbridge 3-0 Hitchin Tpwn

The Glassboys were given a glorious start when Reece King rose majestically at the far post to head home a Callum Gittings cross after 12 minutes.

Gittings looked set to grab a second goal five minutes later when put clear by Lee Vaughan but managed to hit the underside of the crossbar and watch the ball bounce clear with Hitchin goalkeeper Charlie Horlock well beaten.

But Stourbridge didn't have to wait long to increase their lead when the dangerous Greg Mills latched onto a loose pass from Hitchin defender Jack Green on 22 minutes and then turned full back Kye Tearle inside out before firing home , his shot going in off the post.

Further chances went begging before Stourbridge duly wrapped up the points on 81 minutes when substitute Jason Cowley pounced on a loose ball to smack home from close range after the Hitchin defence had made a hash of clearing a Vaughan cross.

Stourbridge should have added further goals in stoppage time but Horlock pulled off a top class save to keep out Cowley before Gittings broke through but could only fire wide with the goal at his mercy.