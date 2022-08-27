Royston 3 Stourbridge 3 - Report

Trailing 3-1 in the 86th minute, it looked like another afternoon of frustration for the Glassboys until substitute Greg Mills and Joel Kettle plundered game-changing goals.

Jarid Robson converted a corner to put Royston ahead and he was then brought down by Stourbridge keeper Charlie Price with Matt Bateman scoring the penalty five minutes before half-time.

Jason Cowley halved the deficit five minutes into the second half, finishing off Rackeem Reid’s centre, but Kian Harness made it 3-1 to the hosts by finishing off Robson’s cross just past the hour.

However, Stourbridge refused to give in with Mills lighting the blue touch paper by beating two men before curling in and then Kettle steamed in to crash home at the back post a Darryl Knights cross as the clock struck 90.

“It was a great comeback but we played really well for 90 minutes,” said Broadhurst.

“We created some great opportunities and got in some great areas without being able to put the ball in the net for the bulk of the game.

“The game sums up our start to the season. Royston had three chances and scored three goals, that was all they had all game and while we defended well, they were ruthless in our box and took their chances.

“We must have created eight good chances. With a bit more fortune, luck and quality in the penalty area we would have won comfortably but it was great to have that fightback to rescue the point at the end.”

Stourbridge will continue to push for a first league win of the season at home to Redditch United on Monday (3pm) with Callum Gittings set to return.

“All being well we should be close to full strength other than the suspended lads,” added Broadhurst.