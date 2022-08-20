Notification Settings

Needham Market 3 Stourbridge 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Stourbridge's difficult start to the season continued as they lost their second game in four and ended up with ten men for the third time this season.

They started brightly in Suffolk, Jason Cowley putting a header wide on 11 minutes then seeing a shot parried on 16 as he looked for the opener.

But on 33 minutes they failed to clear a corner and Dan Morphew volleyed home from 12 yards.

Stourbridge continued to press as they now looked for an equaliser and Joel Kettle headed wide from Darryl Knight's free kick five minutes before the break.

Ross Crane almost made it two for Needham just before half time when he rushed through and chipped goalkeeper Charlie Price but the ball just went wide of the post.

It was 2-0 though on 54 minutes when Seth Chambers was fed through and provided a neat finish through Price's legs.

Reece Styche curled a great free kick from the righ hand of the box into the corner on 57 minutes to reduce the deficit for Stourbridge and also saw a looping header go over on 67 but was then sent off on 76 for the second time this season.

Needham added to their tally three minutes from time when Crane fed Chambers who smashed the ball home for his second and the team's third.

Stourbridge FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

