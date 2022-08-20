Needham Market 3 Stourbridge 1 - Report

They started brightly in Suffolk, Jason Cowley putting a header wide on 11 minutes then seeing a shot parried on 16 as he looked for the opener.

But on 33 minutes they failed to clear a corner and Dan Morphew volleyed home from 12 yards.

Stourbridge continued to press as they now looked for an equaliser and Joel Kettle headed wide from Darryl Knight's free kick five minutes before the break.

Ross Crane almost made it two for Needham just before half time when he rushed through and chipped goalkeeper Charlie Price but the ball just went wide of the post.

It was 2-0 though on 54 minutes when Seth Chambers was fed through and provided a neat finish through Price's legs.

Reece Styche curled a great free kick from the righ hand of the box into the corner on 57 minutes to reduce the deficit for Stourbridge and also saw a looping header go over on 67 but was then sent off on 76 for the second time this season.