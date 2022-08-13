Stourbridge 1 Tamworth 1 - Report

Ice cool striker Jason Cowley fired Stourbridge in front after six minutes after Tamworth failerd to clear from a corner.
Butm the game turned on its head on 32 minutes when Stourbridge's Alex Moore was shown red for a latre challenge on Tamworth's Eion McKeown.
Worse was to follow when Reece King was judged to have handled from a Ben Milnes free kick and striker Danny Creaney stepped up to level from the penalty spot after 52 minutes.
Despite their disadvantage, Stourbridge wre rarely threatened until the final moments when Tamwortth substitute Ty Deacon broke throgh but was kept at bay by Glassboys goalkeeper Charlie Price