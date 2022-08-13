Stourbridge 1 Tamworth 1 - Report

Ice cool striker Jason Cowley fired Stourbridge in front after six minutes after Tamworth failerd to clear from a corner.

Butm the game turned on its head on 32 minutes when Stourbridge's Alex Moore was shown red for a latre challenge on Tamworth's Eion McKeown.

Worse was to follow when Reece King was judged to have handled from a Ben Milnes free kick and striker Danny Creaney stepped up to level from the penalty spot after 52 minutes.