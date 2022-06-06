Stourbridge make double swoop to bolster squad

Ryan Barnett of AFC Telford takes on Callum Gittings of Leamington during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and Leamington at the New Bucks Head Stadium (Mike Sheridan)

Centre-back Kettle, 31, previously played for Solihull Moors and Tamworth and spent last season at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Midfielder Gittings, meanwhile, made more than 150 appearances for Kidderminster in the National League before moving to Solihull and most recently Leamington, for whom he played against Stour in last month’s Birmingham Senior Cup final.

The 36-year-old said he had been attracted to the War Memorial by the ambition of managerial duo Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint.

He said: “They are young, up-and-coming managers and I want to help them progress.”

Rushall Olympic have beaten several rival clubs to the signing of attacking midfielder Will Shorrock.

The 23-year-old is a product of Walsall’s academy and spent last season at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Pics boss Liam McDonald has also convinced Owen Parry, Tom Thorley and skipper Richard Batchelor to remain at Dales Lane.

“I am delighted to have won the race to sign Will,” said McDonald. “He really stood out against us last season and is someone that we were very keen to bring in.”

Sporting Khalsa have snared former Chasetown winger Harry Cunningham as their summer business continues, while Halesowen Town have made two additions to their midfield with the acquisitions of Tom Turton and Josh Quaynor.

Turton spent last season with Alvechurch while Quaynor impressed in the division above with Bromsgrove.