Super Stourbridge fired up for a final day revenge mission

Stourbridge LFC cup squad.

Having already sealed the West Midlands Premier crown, the Glassgirls added the West Midlands Premier Cup to their trophy cabinet with a 5-0 win over Kidderminster Harriers last weekend.

Now, the focus is on signing off the season in style against Sutton Coldfield Town tomorrow.

Stour’s one loss in the league came at the hands of Sutton, and boss Andy Fisher is determined to avoid another defeat to the side who are in second.

“Our squad has made the difference. Sutton, when they’re at full strength, are a really good side,” said Fisher.

“If they’re at full strength on Sunday, I expect it to be a tough affair.

“What I don’t want is for us to go up as champions and win the league cup, saying how good we are, but then to have lost twice to Sutton.

“I’m hoping the mindset and motivation is to go there as champions and prove why we’re champions.

“I expect us to play as good as we would if it was a title-decider.”

The Glassgirls very much have momentum on their side going into the clash.

The title was clinched thanks to a series of dominant, high-scoring victories, and the final triumph against Kidderminster at Lichfield City followed suit.

Esme Moran grabbed a brace while Ellie McGovern, Hannah Fishwick and Ruby Meeson were also on the scoresheet.

“We were just incredible,” said Fisher on the final.

“We’d said in our heads at the start of the week that because we were champions and we’d beat them in the league, we knew it’d be a tough game.

“So, it’s just the icing on the cake and proves why we are where we are.

“The way we played and some of the football, it was breathtaking at times.

“I’m really pleased and proud to have done the double.

“To be able to lift the league and cup trophies, it was just brilliant.”

Stourbridge, regardless of tomorrow’s outcome, will be competing in the National One Midlands next term and among those to benefit from £3million of funding from the Premier League for steps three and four of the women’s game over the next three years.

“When the news came out, it was almost just an extra add-on,” added Fisher.

“The gulf between the National League and the West Midlands Premier is huge. Not in terms of the quality of teams, but the step up in provision and facilities, the professionalism. So, to hear there is more money going into it, it’s a good time to be going up.

“We’ve met with the chairman and vice-chairman at Stourbridge and the investment we’re getting from the club is great, to make sure we can continue that momentum. It’s a really exciting time.”

Wolves are another club who will be part of that after agonisingly falling short in their quest for promotion to the Championship.

Having won the Northern Premier, they faced Southern Premier champions Southampton in a play-off final at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park last weekend.