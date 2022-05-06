Duo's pride despite Stourbridge cup final defeat

Leamington v Stourbridge - Stu Leggett

The Glassboys were beaten 3-1 in front of a 3,000-strong crowd at Villa Park as the Brakes retained the title they won in 2019.

Despite the disappointment, Broadhurst and Pierpoint were able to reflect on an impressive first few months in management having taken over the team in October when they sat near the foot of the Southern League Central Premier Division.

The duo engineered a recovery which saw Stour eventually finish comfortably in mid-table and reach the Senior Cup final for the second time in four years.

Broadhurst, who is also the Glassboys record appearance holder having made 780 appearances in 16 years, said: “Before we came in we were looking at Stourbridge’s results and it was so disappointing to see them losing.

“We came in with one objective, which was to stabilise the club in the league. I think we did that. We have made the dressing room a happy dressing room.

“To finish the season in a cup final at Villa Park, yes it was a disappointing result but if someone had said eight months ago we would finish 10th in the league and been at Villa Park in early May, we would have taken it.”

Pierpoint added: “The planning has already started for next season. It is a busy time for us, the staff. We will analyse and look at the areas we need to be better.

“Next season is going to be a really big and important season for us. It has been a challenging season. The players have shown what they can do and with a couple of additions we are positive next season can be a good one.”

A spectacular strike by Reece Styche was not enough to prevent the Glassboys falling to defeat against Leamington.

The former Kidderminster striker’s overhead kick with 12 minutes remaining was arguably the best goal scored by anyone at Villa Park this season and reduced the deficit after goals from Devon Kelly-Evans and Dan Turner had put the Brakes in control.

But a comeback never quite materialised with James Mace pouncing on a mistake from Stour keeper Charlie Price late on.

“We always knew it was going to be tough,” said Pierpoint. “They are a step higher than us and we knew they had quality.

“But throughout the game I thought we matched them and had some really good spells, played some really good football.

“We had a couple of good opportunities in the first half in particular and we needed to be more ruthless. Things just didn’t quite fall our way.

“We have to say how immensely proud we are of the boys, for what they have done and achieved since we came through the door.