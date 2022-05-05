Styche’s stunner fails to save Stourbridge from defeat

Picture by Stu Leggett

The Glassboys striker’s overhead kick lit up last night’s contest in front of 3,000 supporters at Villa Park and gave his team, who trailed 2-0, hope of pulling off a comeback.

But it proved in vain as an error from Stour keeper Charlie Price allowed James Mace to score as Leamington eventually ran out 3-1 winners.

The National League North outfit, who had gone two goals ahead through Devon Kelly-Evans and Dan Turner, retained the cup they won in 2019, with the competition having been placed on hiatus for two seasons during the pandemic.

For Stour, winners in 2018, this was ultimately a frustrating night. Despite a brave effort against higher-ranked opponents, Leamington’s second and third goals were the result of defensive errors.

The same could not be said of their first as Kelly-Evans opened the scoring in sublime fashion 26 minutes in when he curled a pinpoint finish into the top corner in front of the Holte End, as the Brakes fans located in one side of the Trinity Road Stand erupted.

Styche missed a good chance to level when he shot straight at Jake Weaver clean through, while Turner made similarly poor contact when rising unmarked to meet Steph Morley’s excellent cross six yards out.

The striker also a shot deflected wide before capitalising on slack defending to double his team’s advantage 11 minutes into the second half. George Forsyth misjudged a pass and his last-ditch attempted clearance hit Turner before falling perfectly for the Brakes forward to round Price and slot home.

Hopes of a Stour comeback were almost extinguished completely when a miscued clearance popped up perfectly for Turner, whose header hit the post before rolling across the face of goal.

That felt significant when Styche produced a moment of magic to bring his team back into it with 12 minutes remaining. Knights’ corner looked to be heading beyond him before he produced a remarkable acrobatic effort, the ball flying into the top corner with Weaver rooted to the spot.

The Glassboys had renewed energy and came close to a leveller when Knights sent a curling effort just past the post. When substitute Daniel Gyasi then tumbled in the box, the 1,500 Stour fans roared with the sound of 15,000 but referee Tom Reeves waved away the penalty appeals.