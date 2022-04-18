Redditch 2 Stourbridge 0 - Report

Stour lose

The Glassboys had opportunities to open the scoring in a lively first half, the pick of them falling to Darryl Knights after just five minutes when his free-kick brought an excellent save from home keeper Kieran Boucher as he pushed the ball onto the bar and behind for a corner.

Kieran Cook should have done better when teed up in front of goal by strike partner Reece Styche while Redditch also created chances with Kieren Donnelly miscuing in front of goal and Ryan Woollacott heading over from close range.

The breakthrough came on the stroke of half-time when good work from Lewis Hudson down the left ended with him teeing up Tommy Hewlett, who steered the ball beyond visiting keeper Charlie Price.

Jack Byrne forced home United’s second eight minutes after the break as Stourbridge were caught out at a corner and there should have been a third but Woollacott was unable to keep another header under the bar.

The arrival of substitute Dan Gyasi gave the Glassboys an added spark but they were unable to find a way through a solid Redditch defence.