St Ives Town 1 Stourbridge 4 - Report

Ethan Moran handed the visitors an early lead when he was picked out by Lee Vaughan’s superb cross to curl into the far corner.

Top scorer Reece Styche then scored a sublime solo goal to double the Glassboys’ lead. Picking the ball up on the right he drove forward and hammered in from outside the box, leaving the diving Eddie Brearey with no chance.

Daryll Knights made it three shortly after the break as he bent a superb free kick into the top corner.

The visitors were given a glimmer of hope when Ethan Johnston headed in at the back post on 68 minutes.