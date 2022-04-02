Stourbridge 0-1 Alvechurch - Report

The only goal of the game arrived on 23 minutes and had a real stroke of luck about it.

Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton broke free down the right flank but then seemed to mis-cue his cross which took a wicked deflection off Stourbridge defender Joe Hull before trickling into his own net.

Church proceeded to have the better of first half exchanges as Stourbridge struggled to cope with their precise passing game.

In fact Church should have increased their lead on 35 minutes when Danny Waldron put the outstanding Nick Clayton-Phillips in the clear but the former West Bromwich Albion youngster surprisingly blazed over an open goal.

Stourbridge started the second half like a house on fire and should have levelled matters within three minutes when Lathaniel Rowe-Turner put Kieran Cook clean through but then fired wide with only Church goalkeeper Leon Phillips to beat,

Leading Stourbridge marksman Reece Styche was also guilty of squandering two glorious chances.

The Gibralta international managed to lose his footing before he could fire home after intercepting a wayward back-pass.

Styche then wasted an even better opening on 58 minutes following a fabulous precise pass from Darryl Knights that put the striker clear - only to fire wide of the mark.

Dismayed Stourbridge joint boss Leon Broadhurst admitted: "We didn't take our chances because we lacked luck and quality in front of goal. We could have gone 3-1 up in the second half but we just can't seem to put the ball in the back of the net at the moment".