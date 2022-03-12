Alvechurch 0-3 Stourbridge - Report

Cowley notched a hat-trick from a trio of assists from strike partner Styche as the Glassboys cruised to a comfortable success over their Southern League Premier Division Central rivals.

The visitors gave little away early on and steadily grew into the tie, Cowley dispossessing Ethan Sephton to feed Styche whose low shot was easily saved midway through the first half.

A quick one-two released James McQuilkin shortly after but his low shot across goal crept beyond the far post with Styche visibly disappointed not to receive a cross.

The momentum was clearly with Stourbridge and it came as no surprise when the breakthrough arrived in the 33rd minute, Styche flicking on keeper Charlie Price’s drive forward for Cowley to bustle past Ethan Patterson and fire low inside the far post.

The lead was doubled within two minutes, a quick throw in finding Styche on the right to centre for Cowley to slam in from no more than six yards.

Alvechurch offered little in response and Cowley almost bagged his treble at the start of the second half, his near-post effort looping into the hands of keeper Leon Phillips from Lee Vaughan’s driven ball.

The home side’s best moment came shortly after that, Tyrell Hamliton cutting back for the free Danny Waldron to fire straight at Price from point-blank range.

The game was up on the hour when Styche surged down the left to supply Cowley with another simple finish, killing a contest that featured little action from there.

Stourbridge: Price (Solly, 90); Vaughan, Forsyth, Rowe-Turner, Wilson; Knights (Moran, 86), McQuilkin, King, O’Hanlon (Brown, 70); Cowley (Lewis, 90), Styche.

Unused subs: None.