Stourbridge out to upset FA Trophy odds

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 23/10/21 STOURBRIDGE VS LOWESTOFT TOWN Back at the club as joint managers Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst..

The Glassboys have got through five ties to make it to the last 16 of the competition, with the last one seeing goalkeeper Charlie Price come up with some penalty shootout heroics to get past Guiseley.

Now, a big task lies ahead against high-flying National League outfit Moors – and Stour are looking for the support at the War Memorial Ground to make a difference.

The club had already sold more than 1,100 tickets by midweek, with a full house expected for the fifth round clash tomorrow.

Victory for Stour – who are 11th in the Southern Central Premier, two divisions below Moors – would see them receive £6,000 in prize money.

Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst’s charges are also buoyed by the fact they put four past Tamworth in the league last weekend.

Joint-boss Broadhurst said on the fans’ backing: “It’s fantastic.

“Me and Stuart have both been involved in several games at this football club where there’s been a good crowd.

“The feel-good factor around the club, that’s the key thing.

“I think the crowd is a massive part of giving us an opportunity to succeed.”

A win over Moors would see Stour match their best-ever run in the Trophy and put them just two games from a trip to Wembley.

The Glassboys made it to the quarter-finals back in 1970/71, falling to Yeovil after victories over Romford and Chorley along the way.

“We want as many people as we can get through those gates,” added Broadhurst.