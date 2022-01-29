AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Stourbridge 0 - Report

Stourbridge had chances notably from Joe Hull who thought his header had crossed the goal-line but the linesman adjudged keeper Dean Snedeker had clawed it back.

The first half saw few real chances for either side but Diamonds skipper Collard headed his side ahead two minutes after the restart from a deflected Tshikuna free kick.

Glassboys’ keeper Charlie Price managed to get hands on the ball but could only parry it into the net.