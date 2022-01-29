Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Stourbridge 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahStourbridge FCPublished:

In-form AFC Rushden & Diamonds chalked up a third successive league win with second half goals from Alex Collard and Nathan Tshikuna.

Stourbridge had chances notably from Joe Hull who thought his header had crossed the goal-line but the linesman adjudged keeper Dean Snedeker had clawed it back.

The first half saw few real chances for either side but Diamonds skipper Collard headed his side ahead two minutes after the restart from a deflected Tshikuna free kick.

Glassboys’ keeper Charlie Price managed to get hands on the ball but could only parry it into the net.

Hull’s effort on 55 minutes had loud appeals from the visitors that the ball had crossed the line but to no avail and Tshikuna doubled the lead with a breakaway goal on 66 minutes following a defensive slip.

Stourbridge FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News