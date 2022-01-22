Stourbridge 1-0 Royston Town - Report

The game appeared to be drifting towards a goalless stalemate when Brown rose above everyone to convert a deep Darryl Knights cross in the 93rd minute.

The goal was a derserved reward for Stourbridge's determination to keep going right to the death

Delighted Stourbridge joint manager Leon Broadhurst claimed: "The goal was a great credit to the players who had found the going tough after the previous Tuesday's FA Trophy triumph over Guiseley.

"It was a game of few chances as Royston had come to slow the tempo in an attempt to stop us playing but at the same time, they caused us few problems going forward"

Stourbridge had to thank goalkeeper Charlie Price for keeping Royston at bay during early exchanges.

Price pulled off a fine save to prevent striker Brandon Adams from lobbing him after eight minutes and then the Stourbridge shotstopper placed himself perfectly to deny a powerful Adams shot 10 minutes later.

Price was at his best just after the half hour mark, when he plucked a dangerous cross from Finlay Titchmarsh out of the air while under intense pressure from Adams and strike partner Matthew Bateman.

However it was Stourbridge who should have taken a half time lead when full back Lee Vaughan made a timely interception and raced over half the length of the pitch to force Royston goalkeeper Joe Welch into a fine stop but Reece King followed up and fired the resulting loose ball wide.