Stourbridge go again in FA Trophy - at home of rivals

The Glassboys’ fourth-round tie with their National League North opponents was postponed by the referee due to a frozen pitch on Saturday. And with Stour suffering issues with their floodlights currently, they will instead be playing tonight’s match at Bromsgrove Sporting – with tickets from the original tie still valid.
The winners of the match know they will face National League Solihull Moors after being paired with them in yesterday afternoon’s fifth-round draw. That match is scheduled to take place at home on Saturday, February 12.
The Glassboys are enjoying their best run in the FA Trophy since the 1970/71 season when they reached the quarter-finals.
But they head into the tie without star striker Montel Gibson, who announced on Twitter he had left the club yesterday, posting a heart emoji with the message: “All the best for the rest of season been a pleasure @StourbridgeFC #freeagent.”
Meanwhile, Walsall Wood will not appeal the decision to remove them from the FA Vase for fielding an ineligible player in their victory over Antsey Nomads in the third round. Wood had been due to travel to Wroxham for the fourth round on Saturday.