Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourbridge go again in FA Trophy - at home of rivals

Stourbridge FCPublished:

Stourbridge will have a second attempt at beating higher-league Guiseley in the FA Trophy tomorrow – but will have to do so away from home.

Saturday's scheduled clash was called off due to frozen pitch. Pictured is club secretary Clive Eades.
Saturday's scheduled clash was called off due to frozen pitch. Pictured is club secretary Clive Eades.

The Glassboys’ fourth-round tie with their National League North opponents was postponed by the referee due to a frozen pitch on Saturday. And with Stour suffering issues with their floodlights currently, they will instead be playing tonight’s match at Bromsgrove Sporting – with tickets from the original tie still valid.

The winners of the match know they will face National League Solihull Moors after being paired with them in yesterday afternoon’s fifth-round draw. That match is scheduled to take place at home on Saturday, February 12.

The Glassboys are enjoying their best run in the FA Trophy since the 1970/71 season when they reached the quarter-finals.

But they head into the tie without star striker Montel Gibson, who announced on Twitter he had left the club yesterday, posting a heart emoji with the message: “All the best for the rest of season been a pleasure @StourbridgeFC #freeagent.”

Meanwhile, Walsall Wood will not appeal the decision to remove them from the FA Vase for fielding an ineligible player in their victory over Antsey Nomads in the third round. Wood had been due to travel to Wroxham for the fourth round on Saturday.

Stourbridge FC
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News