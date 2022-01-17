Stourbridge go again in FA Trophy - at home of rivals

Saturday's scheduled clash was called off due to frozen pitch. Pictured is club secretary Clive Eades.

The Glassboys’ fourth-round tie with their National League North opponents was postponed by the referee due to a frozen pitch on Saturday. And with Stour suffering issues with their floodlights currently, they will instead be playing tonight’s match at Bromsgrove Sporting – with tickets from the original tie still valid.

The winners of the match know they will face National League Solihull Moors after being paired with them in yesterday afternoon’s fifth-round draw. That match is scheduled to take place at home on Saturday, February 12.

The Glassboys are enjoying their best run in the FA Trophy since the 1970/71 season when they reached the quarter-finals.

But they head into the tie without star striker Montel Gibson, who announced on Twitter he had left the club yesterday, posting a heart emoji with the message: “All the best for the rest of season been a pleasure @StourbridgeFC #freeagent.”