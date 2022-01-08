Stourbridge 0 Banbury United 2 - Report

But Banbury's goal led a charmed life at times as Stourbridge did everything but score.

It what proved a wonderful advert for Southern League football, chances arrived a regular intervals as both sides slugged it out.

Stourbridge shotstopper Charlie Price pulled off two outstanding saves in the opening exchanges to keep out the dangerous Benjamin Acquaye and then Lewis Johnson, while at the opposite end, Banbury had to thank defender Connor Roberts for making a couple of goal line clearances to deny Darryl Knights and then Reece Styche.

Unfortunately Roberts injured himself in the process of preventing Styche from scoring and was forced to come off after 22 minutes.

But that didn't stop Banbury from taking the lead five minutes later when Acquaye got behind the Stourbridge defence and crossed for Joe Hull to head into his own net.

Stourbridge stepped up the pace after half time and Montel Gibson missed a glorious chance to level with another effort blocked.

Banbury stormed straight back upfield for Johnson to cut inside from the right to beat goalkeeper Price with a lovely low shot after 53 minutes.

Jack Finch then fired a stunning shot against the post as Banbury went close to making it 3-0.

From that point Stourbridge began to lay siege to Banbury's goal but try as they might, just couldn't make the breakthrough.

Montel Gibson had a headed goal ruled out for offside following a well worked corner routine on 64 minutes and then fired another opening into the side netting.

Substitute Jak Hickman then saw a superbly placed cross strike the inside of the Banbury post, only to roll along the goal line before being hoofed clear.

Styche was also denied a certain looking goal on 87 minutes when Banbury goalkeeper Ben Taylor fingertipped the ball onto the post after 87 minutes.

Stourbridge joint boss Stuart Pierpoint admitted afterwards: "I was disappointed with the result, but not with the display. We went toe-to-toe with the champions elect, but credit to Banbury, they dug in when they had to and that's why they are top of the league.