Bromsgrove 0 Stourbridge 2 - Report

Stour win

Styche harassed Bromsgrove’s backline throughout, opening the scoring from the penalty he was fouled for, drawing the foul that saw Jack Newell sent off three minutes into the second half and hitting the bar for good measure.

But the day will also live long in the memory of Glassboys fans for Gibson’s lift over his man before applying a cool finish to finally see off the 10 men with nine minutes to play at the Victoria Ground.

The match ebbed and flowed but Stourbridge might have fallen behind after half-an-hour when keeper Charlie Price’s parry ricocheted into Will Shorrock three yards out only for the ball to somehow get scrambled clear.

The pendulum swung three minutes later when Tom Taylor fouled Styche in the box and the experienced frontman dusted himself down to slot low to the left of Bromsgrove keeper Ollie Taylor.

Joe Hull almost doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time but was thwarted by Taylor.

Bromsgrove’s chances were significantly dented when Newell saw red for denying Styche an obvious goalscoring opportunity and Stourbridge looked settled from there.

James McQuilkin shot narrowly over the bar from a smart cutback, while Jak Hickman was denied a goal against his former club by another super stop from Ollie Taylor with Styche hitting the bar from the follow up.

However, the game was up for the hosts when Gibson struck his eye-catching second after the break.

Glassboys: Price, Vaughan, O’Hanlon, Hull, Willock, King, Gibson, McQuilkin, Styche, Hickman (Moran, 86), Brown (Knights, 60).