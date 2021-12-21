Notification Settings

Glassboys get a home Trophy tie

By Nathan JudahStourbridge FCPublished:

Stourbridge will look to take another higher-league scalp when they host Guiseley in the fourth round of the FA Trophy next year.

Having come from behind to stun AFC Telford United 3-2 in the third round on Saturday, the Glassboys will be back at the War Memorial Ground for the visit of another National League North outfit.

That victory over the Bucks means Stourbridge – managed by former playing heroes Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst – have advanced past the third round for the first time since the 1970/71 season. That year they reached the quarter-finals before losing 2-0 against Yeovil Town.

The Guiseley game is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 15 – the same day Walsall Wood travel to Wroxham in the fourth round of the FA Vase after advancing past Antsey Nomads on Saturday.

Stourbridge FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

