Glassboys get a home Trophy tie

Having come from behind to stun AFC Telford United 3-2 in the third round on Saturday, the Glassboys will be back at the War Memorial Ground for the visit of another National League North outfit.

That victory over the Bucks means Stourbridge – managed by former playing heroes Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst – have advanced past the third round for the first time since the 1970/71 season. That year they reached the quarter-finals before losing 2-0 against Yeovil Town.