Stourbridge 0 Hitchin 4 - Report

Striker Jacob Hutchinson helped himself to a first half hat-trick as Stourbridge's defence were repeatedly caught out at the back.

Hitchin goalkeeper Charlie Horlock pulled off two early saves before Hutchinson fired his side ahead with their first attack of the game on seven minu tes.

Hot-shot Hutchinson netted again on 24 minutes and completed his trio in the 35 th minute.

It could have been worse for Stourbridge when Steve Cawley hit the Glassboys crossbar early in the second half.