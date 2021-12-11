Notification Settings

Stourbridge 0 Hitchin 4 - Report

By Nathan Judah

STOURBRIDGE suffered a humiliating 4-0 home defeat against bottom of the table Hitchin Town.

Striker Jacob Hutchinson helped himself to a first half hat-trick as Stourbridge's defence were repeatedly caught out at the back.

Hitchin goalkeeper Charlie Horlock pulled off two early saves before Hutchinson fired his side ahead with their first attack of the game on seven minu tes.

Hot-shot Hutchinson netted again on 24 minutes and completed his trio in the 35 th minute.

It could have been worse for Stourbridge when Steve Cawley hit the Glassboys crossbar early in the second half.

But Hitchin duly added a fourth goal on 88 minutes with a superb solo effort from substitute Josh Coldicott-Stevens who rode several attempted tackles before smashing home into the roof of the net.

Stourbridge FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

