Needham Market 1 Stourbridge 3 - Report

The on-loan Grimsby Town striker continued his good form in front of goal with the 15th-minute strike that gave the Glassboys the edge at the end of a tight first 45 minutes.

Gibson applied the unerring finish to a ball from the left after Jake Dye’s pass had been intercepted.

Market probed sporadically from there with Luke Ingram releasing Dye down the flank only for his low ball to get cut out, while Kyle Hammond’s speculative 40-yard hit was deflected narrowly wide a minute before half-time.

The hosts levelled six minutes into the second half with Callum Page’s free-kick converted by Ingram’s header but Gibson hit straight back for Stourbridge within a minute, dashing through one-on-one before driving past Marcus Garnham and inside the far post.

There was no shortage of effort but chances were at a premium other than a Gibson cross shaving the top of the bar with 12 minutes to go.

Gibson would not be denied his treble, though, sealing victory two minutes past the 90 by holding off three opponents before picking his spot, helping his colleagues banish the memory of a midweek drubbing at Alvechurch.

“The biggest positive was the way we bounced back from a performance on Tuesday that was not acceptable,” said Broadhurst.

“Fair play to the lads, they dug in and put in the right kind of performance to get a result.

“Montel has been brilliant since we came in, his work rate, enthusiasm and desire to succeed has been a credit to him and all we can do is keep him on that pitch and give him the confidence to showcase his ability.

“We have been playing Montel out wide as part of a front three where he has to do defensive work as well but it shows that when we can get him a bit more central that he will score goals.