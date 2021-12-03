Glassboys hope to bounce back from another big loss

Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst..

The Glassboys suffered a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Alvechurch on Tuesday – trailing 5-0 at half-time before getting a goal back through Montel Gibson.

It is the second big defeat the new management team of Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint have endured since being appointed in October. On the previous occasion, a 6-2 defeat at home to Nuneaton Town, they responded by winning three consecutive matches. And they will be hoping for more of the same as they bid to increase their three-point cushion over the drop zone.

Elsewhere in the division, fourth-placed Rushall Olympic travel to Barwell, while Hednesford Town – who yesterday released defender Kyle Rowley and midfielder Aram Soleman – will be looking for their first win in seven matches when they host Leiston.

Stafford Rangers will aim to close the gap to the Northern Premier play-off places when they travel to Matlock Town, while Northern One Midlands promotion hopefuls Chasetown and Halesowen Town are at home to Spalding United and Daventry Town, respectively. Elsewhere, Sporting Khalsa travel to second-bottom Histon – the former Conference side who beat Leeds United in the FA Cup in 2008.

Second-placed Lichfield City will be hoping to remain the closest challengers to Midland League Premier Division leaders Hanley Town.

They travel to third-placed Boldmere St Michaels hoping to extend the one-point advantage they currently hold over their hosts.

Tividale – who won 3-1 at Wolverhampton Casuals in midweek thanks to goals from Elliott Hartley, Darragh Bustin and Cameron Milne – return to league action at home to Worcester City, while Lye Town travel to Romulus. Elsewhere, Walsall Wood host Wolverhampton Casuals in a game dedicated to the memory of former Wood striker Leon Taylor, while Stourport Swifts travel to Racing Club Warwick, Bewdley Town visit Shifnal Town and Stone Old Alleynians host Haughmond.

In Midland One, OJM Black Country are chasing their 12th consecutive victory in all competitions at home to Bilston Town Community.

Win No.11 arrived courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty in a JW Hunt Cup triumph over Brocton on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Cradley Town host Atherstone Town, Dudley Sports are at home to Chelmsley Town and Dudley Town welcome AFC Bridgnorth. Wednesfield travel to Paget Rangers, Heath Hayes visit Stapenhill and Wolves Sporting take on bottom club Khalsa Football Federation.