Glassboys drawn against Telford in the FA Trophy

The Glassboys overcame Hemel Hempstead Town in a dramatic penalty shootout on Saturday, despite being reduced to 10 men.

And their reward is a tie against the National League North Bucks at the War Memorial Ground.

Kidderminster Harriers also needed a penalty shootout to progress in the Trophy on Saturday, getting past Hereford 5-3 on spot-kicks.

And their next game in the competition will be an away tie at National North rivals Boston United.

Before then, Harriers will be hoping to reach the third round of the FA Cup when they host FC Halifax Town on Sunday.

n Stourbridge can continue their rise up the Southern Central Premier table when they travel to Alvechurch tonight.

The Glassboys could move as many as five more places up the standings with victory.

Elsewhere, Hednesford Town travel to third-placed Peterborough Sports, while Rushall Olympic host Bromsgrove Sporting in the Southern League Challenge Cup.

Sporting Khalsa host Leek Town and Stafford Town take on Stafford Rangers in the second round of the Staffs Senior Cup.

n The Midland League was decimated by the snowy weather on Saturday – but two games involving our sides did beat the big freeze in Division One.

Wolves Sporting went down to a 1-0 defeat at table-topping Atherstone Town, for whom Perry Cotton scored a 62nd-minute winner.