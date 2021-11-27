The Glassboys stopper saved twice in the penalty shootout after the teams were all square at 1-1 on 90 minutes.

Stourbridge eventually went through 6-5 on penalties to cap a stirring display which saw them play the best part of 65 minutes with 10 men after Lathaniel Turner-Rowe’s first half dismissal for a bad challenge on Josh Castiglione

The red card came with the game level at 1-1, the Tudors having gone in front through a own goal on 17 minutes before Stourbridge equalised through Montel Gibson who slotted home three minutes later.