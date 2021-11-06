Leiston 2 Stourbridge 1 - Report

The Glassboys had enjoyed the better of the first-half chances, but couldn’t take advantage, and their play-off chasing hosts proved too strong in the second, Finlay Barnes with a quickfire double inside the final 15 minutes, Styche’s injury time strike a mere consolation.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Stourbride keeper Charlie Price was equal to Joe Marsden’s long range effort, before Darryl Knight’s shot for the visitors was parried, but Styche could only fire the rebound over.

Styche was once again denied by Sam Donkin, who also collected Ben Usher-Shipway’s header, before producing the pick of his saves to keep out Knight shortly before half-time.

But whilst Stourbridge had enjoyed the wind behind them in the first-half, they found it tougher going after the break, Price saving Barnes free-kick, before at the other end, Montel Gibson curled a shot at Donkin.

The hosts started to gain an ascendancy as the half went on, Price now the busier keeper, keeping out Dylan Switter’s attempt, before Will Davies headed over his bar from a Leiston corner.

There was nothing Price could do 16 minutes from time however, as Barnes’s 25 yard volley flew past him and into the top corner.

It was soon 2-0 as Switter’s headed through ball found Barnes who finished past Price to strike the decisive blow, Davis almost adding a third late in normal time.