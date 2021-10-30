Redditch United 0 Stourbridge 1 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

They partly had Charlie Price to thank for making three great saves, including a point blank one from Dan Sweeney in injury time.

Redditch looked the most likely to go in at the break ahead. Price saved a Sweeney shot with his feet on 10 minutes and the same player then hit the post from a free kick on 21 minutes.

Good work by Alex Cameron set up Sweeney on 38 and his shot was again well saved by Price to keep the score at 0-0 at half time, with Stourbridge not really threatening at all.

But on 48 minutes a shot by Ben O'Hanlon deflected into space and Styche took advantage, making no mistake from inside the box.

Styche had a chance to make it two five minutes from time but tried to lob goalkeeper Kieran Boucher who easily grabbed the shot.