Glassboys ready to welcome back returning heroes

Leon Broadhurst.

The Glassboys playing legends are back at the club as joint-managers and will be in the dugout for the first time when Lowestoft Town visit the War Memorial Ground.

Stour begin the weekend inside the Southern Central Premier relegation zone, but would leapfrog Lowestoft and potentially several other sides with victory.

Elsewhere in the division, fourth-placed Rushall Olympic will be looking to consolidate their position in the play-off places when they travel to Suffolk to face Needham Market, while sixth-placed Hednesford Town will be trying to get back in with victory at St Ives Town.

Meanwhile, Stafford Rangers go to Whitby Town in the Northern Premier and Kidderminster Harriers host Bradford Park Avenue hoping to end three straight losses in National League North.

Northern One Midlands leaders Halesowen Town face a tough task at home to fourth-placed Ilkeston Town, with second-placed Chasetown ready to pounce on any slip-up when they travel to Corby Town.

Sporting Khalsa, in 13th, will be looking to respond after back-to-back league defeats – albeit with an FA Trophy success sandwiched in the middle – when they host seventh-placed Spalding United.

There is also action in the first round proper of the FA Vase tomorrow, with Wednesfield visiting Aylestone Park, Bewdley Town taking on Racing Club Warwick and Lichfield City travelling to Graham St Prims.

Lye Town can return to the top of the Midland Premier with a big win at Stourport Swifts.

Wolves Sporting travel to Coventry Copsewood in Midland One, while Cradley Town host Paget Rangers, Dudley Sports take on OJM Black Country and Heath Hayes face Bilston Town Community.

Elsewhere, Khalsa Football Federation are at home to Nuneaton Griff and Dudley Town travel to Stapenhill.