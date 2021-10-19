Lewis Solly will not be taking the reins at the Glassboys

Lewis Solly (Photo by Will Kilpatrick.)

Reece Styche goals late in each half saw the Glassboys complete a comeback from behind to win 2-1 at high-flying Royston Town to chalk up a second win in 13 Southern Central Premier outings.

It is a record that resulted in the departure of Mark Yates last week with club legend Solly taking the reins with support from senior players Lee Vaughan and Darryl Knights. However, the perfect start will not lure Solly into putting his hat in the ring.

“It is an interim thing, 100 per cent,” he said. “It is probably not the right time for me, it is a great experience but I am heavily involved in the junior section at Stourbridge and really enjoying the goalkeeper coaching role with the first team.

“Hopefully that will continue under the new staff that come in.”

Reflecting on the win over Royston, Solly added: “We stuck to our game plan really well, dominated the first half and created some good opportunities.

“We were unfortunate to go 1-0 down but the lads didn’t allow their heads to drop, got a foothold back in the game and deserved the equaliser.