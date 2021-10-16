Royston Town 1 Stourbridge 2 - Report

Football Stock

A sumptuous volley on the stroke of half-time and a deflected free-kick against the run of play five minutes from the end saw the Glassboys win 2-1 at high-flying Royston Town.

Stourbridge warranted something from a battling display and a first half in which the better chances fell to Solly’s men.

The hosts led after seven minutes with Isaac Galliford’s quick free-kick leading to Brandon Adams cutting back for Scott Bridges to power home the opener past Charlie Price.

Undeterred, Darryl Knights had a curling shot tipped away by Joe Welch, while Styche blasted over when well placed.

Styche levelled matters with a thunderous volley from a long ball forward but Royston upped the ante after the interval.

Bridges was denied by a stray leg deflecting off target a goal-bound effort and there was a huge penalty shout and goalmouth scramble 15 minutes from the end.

Adam Murray and Harry Draper spurned glorious openings for the Crows as the pressure built but Styche got the winner from the edge of the box, the deviation on his free-kick seeing it nestle in the goal as Welch dived the other way and Stourbridge stood firm late on.

Stourbridge: Price, Usher-Shipway, O’Hanlon, Solanke, Bushaj, Rowe-Turner, Knights, McQuilkin, Styche, Gibson, Gyasi (Moran, 76).