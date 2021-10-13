Struggles go on as Glassboys are smashed

Stourbridge FCPublished:

Struggling Stourbridge suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Tamworth in the Southern League Central Premier division last night.

The Glassboys were three down within the first 38 minutes – the first coming from an own goal by Lathenial Rowe-Turner.

A fourth midway through the second half sealed Stourbridge’s fate.

At the other end of the table, promotion hopefuls Rushall Olympic came back from a goal down at Rushden & Diamonds to claim a valuable point.

Diamonds struck in the eighth minute but were pegged back by a Rackeem Reid strike for the Pics just four minutes later.

In the Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers played out a goalless draw at Mickleover Sports.

The Derbyshire side had the better of the early exchanges but Boro fought their way back into the game. However, in a game a few chances, both sides settled for a point.

Halesowen Town goalkeeper Daniel Platt saved a late penalty at Loughborough Dynamo to claim a point for the Yeltz.

Simeon Cobourne scored for Yeltz after they had fallen behind early in the second half.

