Hitchin 0 Stourbridge 3 - Report

Football Stock

The Gibraltar international sealed a deserved victory with second half goals following Ben O’Hanlon’s header from a corner in the first half.

The Glassboys, now unbeaten in three and off the foot of the table, enjoyed a lot of possession and made it count with a succession of chances.

Styche doubled the lead just past the hour mark with a fierce shot past keeper Charlie Horlock.

The 32 year old then wrapped up the points with another powerful strike in the last minute.