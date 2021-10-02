Hitchin 0 Stourbridge 3 - Report

By Nathan JudahStourbridge FCPublished:

Stourbridge notched up a first league win of the season inspired by a brace from new signing Reece Styche.

The Gibraltar international sealed a deserved victory with second half goals following Ben O’Hanlon’s header from a corner in the first half.

The Glassboys, now unbeaten in three and off the foot of the table, enjoyed a lot of possession and made it count with a succession of chances.

Styche doubled the lead just past the hour mark with a fierce shot past keeper Charlie Horlock.

The 32 year old then wrapped up the points with another powerful strike in the last minute.

Hitchin had a goal ruled out for offside but the hosts were no match for Mark Yates’s improving Stourbridge side.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

