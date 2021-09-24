An early-season six-pointer for the Glassboys

Mark Yates.

Sitting rock-bottom seven games in, tomorrow’s clash with Needham Market could easily be defined as must-win – and definitely must-not-lose.

A defeat does not bear thinking about for the Glassboys.

Pressure has been ramping up on boss Mark Yates after five losses and two draws in the league – also falling at the first hurdle in the FA Cup.

Visiting Needham have struggled hugely thus far as well, not winning a game either.

Stourbridge do at least go into the clash after an improved display as they were downed 1-0 by Stratford Town, and will hope to build on that on home soil.

Three points for the Marketmen at the War Memorial Ground, though, could see patience run out among the Glassboys faithful.

Make no mistake, it is a massive game for them.

Hednesford Town, at the other end of the table, are looking to keep up their unbeaten run.

Sitting pretty in second, Keenen Meakin-Richards’ lot are travelling to Leiston.

They will, however, be without striker Reece Styche.

The Gibraltar international has left the club by mutual consent.

Eighth-placed Rushall Olympic, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Buxton in the Cup as they host Barwell.

Pics chief Liam McDonald said: “I will be looking for us to put in a much-improved performance and if we can reach the standards I know we are capable of, it will give us every chance of getting the desired result.”

In the Northern Premier, Matt Hill’s Stafford Rangers are out to keep up the momentum as they host Atherton Collieries.

Boro beat Matlock 2-0 at home last weekend and are seventh in the table.

Chasetown, in Northern One Midlands, are heading to Coleshill Town looking for their third league win on the spin.

Halesowen Town have a free weekend while in the FA Trophy, Sporting Khalsa welcome Dereham Town to the Aspray Arena.