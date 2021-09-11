Coalville 3 Stourbridge 0 - Report

Stourbridge FCPublished:

Stourbridge’s disappointing start to the season continued after they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Coalville which also saw captain Lee Vaughan sent off.

The hosts went ahead with a glorious half volley from Eliot Putman which keeper Charlie Price was powerless to stop.

Mark Yates's side were then forced into an early substitution when Reece King was injured before Jake Eggleton doubled the lead, heading in a Putman corner.

Melis Bushaj whistled a shot just over the bar but a poor first half was compounded when Vaughan was booked for a challenge and then dismissed for dissent.

After the break Tim Berridge wrapped up a comfortable victory with a 30 yard lob, leaving the Glassboys still waiting for a first league win of the campaign.

Stourbridge FC
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News