Coalville 3 Stourbridge 0 - Report

The hosts went ahead with a glorious half volley from Eliot Putman which keeper Charlie Price was powerless to stop.

Mark Yates's side were then forced into an early substitution when Reece King was injured before Jake Eggleton doubled the lead, heading in a Putman corner.

Melis Bushaj whistled a shot just over the bar but a poor first half was compounded when Vaughan was booked for a challenge and then dismissed for dissent.