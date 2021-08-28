Peterborough Sports 8 Stourbridge 4 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Three goals in four minutes at the end of the first half lit the blue touch paper as Stourbridge lost 8-4 in a madcap clash at league leaders Peterborough Sports.

The match was delicately poised until the 44th minute with Ryan Fryatt’s 12th-minute headed opener from a corner cancelled out by Montel Gibson’s finish on the rebound midway through the first half.

It was then that Dion Sembie-Ferris rolled his defender and lifted over Charlie Price to fire Sports back in front with the goal prompting madness a minute before the end of the opening 45.

Michael Gash seized upon some poor defending and Josh Moreman provided a good finish to send Stourbridge into the interval 4-1 down and it got no better after the restart.

Moreman’s volley found the top corner and then his cross following a short corner sailed straight in within seven minutes of the second half commencing.

Jason Cowley hit straight back from long range to make it 6-2 with the unlikeliest of comebacks entering the minds of away fans when Gibson headed in a corner and then Nick Clayton poked in a Ben Usher-Shipway cross in the 68th minute.

However, the game was up another two minutes later when Maniche Sani notched Peterborough’s seventh from a Sembie-Ferris cross and Dan Jarvis rounded off the scoring for the hosts with a curling effort eight minutes from time.

The result leaves the Glassboys bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central table.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

