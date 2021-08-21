Stourbridge 1 St Ives Town 3 - Report

The Saints nearly took the lead early on through Samir Nabi when he took advantage of a defensive mistake, but his effort went just wide of the mark.

Instead it was the Glassboys who opened the scoring just before half-time when James McQuiklin’s delivery found Jason Cowley whose powerful header got the better of keeper Paul White.

Joshua Flannagan netted the equaliser just after the hour mark with a sweet strike from out wide and St Ives struck again moments later thanks to Edmund Hotter’s effort from 12 yards.