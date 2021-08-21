Stourbridge 1 St Ives Town 3 - Report

Stourbridge FCPublished:

A superb second half comeback from visitors St Ives Town ensured Stourbridge finished up empty-handed at the end of this thrilling encounter.

The Saints nearly took the lead early on through Samir Nabi when he took advantage of a defensive mistake, but his effort went just wide of the mark.

Instead it was the Glassboys who opened the scoring just before half-time when James McQuiklin’s delivery found Jason Cowley whose powerful header got the better of keeper Paul White.

Joshua Flannagan netted the equaliser just after the hour mark with a sweet strike from out wide and St Ives struck again moments later thanks to Edmund Hotter’s effort from 12 yards.

The visitors killed the game off with Liam Cross grabbing their third from a tap in with 15 minutes to go.

Stourbridge FC
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News