Stourbridge 1 St Ives Town 3 - Report

The Saints nearly took the lead early on through Samir Nabi when he took advantage of a defensive mistake, but his effort went just wide of the mark.
Instead it was the Glassboys who opened the scoring just before half-time when James McQuiklin’s delivery found Jason Cowley whose powerful header got the better of keeper Paul White.
Joshua Flannagan netted the equaliser just after the hour mark with a sweet strike from out wide and St Ives struck again moments later thanks to Edmund Hotter’s effort from 12 yards.
The visitors killed the game off with Liam Cross grabbing their third from a tap in with 15 minutes to go.