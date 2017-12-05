Nantwich Town 2 Stourbridge 0 - Report

The home side created a number of good early chances and were unlucky not to open the scoring before Harry Clayton finally broke the deadlock on 20 minutes.

Clayton McDonald had a fifth minute header well saved by Glassboys keeper Matt Gould before Dave Forbes saw his effort cleared off the line by Luke Benbow.

They went closer still on 12 minutes when Clayton hit the crossbar and bounced down. The Dabbers players were convinced the ball had crossed the line but the referee ignored their appeal.

Nantwich’s pressure was finally rewarded on 20 minutes when Clayton latched on to a through ball before placing his shot beyond the Stour keeper.

The visitors, without a league win in more than a month, went close to levelling the scores at the start of the second half when on loan Solihull Moors striker Benbow tried his luck with an overhead kick but it flew wide of the target.

And any hopes the Glassboys had of ending their dismal league run was virtually ended when the home side doubled their advantage midway through the second half, substitute Jordan Cole with a well-placed shot having only agreed his loan from Newcastle Town earlier in the day.

Curtis Strong nearly made it three for the Dabbers 12 minutes from time but his effort was scrambled off the line.

Stourbridge return to action on Saturday when they take on Farsley Celtic at the War Memorial Ground.