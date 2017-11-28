Stourbridge net Trophy scalp

A Shane Killock own goal and Luke Shearer strike ensured the Glassboys are through to the first round proper where they will travel to Leamington.

Stour were dominant in the first half but were denied by some good goalkeeping from Steve Drench.

Luke Benbow had a 25-yard free-kick well saved by Drench and then the keeper did well to deny Leon Broadhurst.

Drench had no answer in the 49th minute, however, from a Tom Tonks long throw as his own defender Killock diverted a header into the top corner.

Shearer used his pace to power through the

Bradford defence before calmly slotting past Drench in the 69th minute to make it 2-0.

Bradford, of the National League North, made it a nervy finale when Adam Boyes scored.

Kidderminster Harriers will host York City – if they beat Boston United in a replay tonight.