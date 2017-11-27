Menu

FA Trophy: Kidderminster Harriers and Stourbridge find out what is in store if they win replays

By Joe Edwards | Stourbridge FC | Published:

Stourbridge will head to Leamington in the first round of the FA Trophy – if they beat Bradford Park Avenue tonight.

Stourbridge boss Gary Hackett

The Glassboys drew 1-1 with Avenue on Saturday and welcome them to the Memorial Ground tonight for a replay (kick-off 7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers will host York City – if they beat Boston United in a replay tomorrow night.

First round ties are set to take place on Saturday, December 16, with the winners receiving £6000.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Trainee Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

