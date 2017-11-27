Advertising
FA Trophy: Kidderminster Harriers and Stourbridge find out what is in store if they win replays
Stourbridge will head to Leamington in the first round of the FA Trophy – if they beat Bradford Park Avenue tonight.
The Glassboys drew 1-1 with Avenue on Saturday and welcome them to the Memorial Ground tonight for a replay (kick-off 7.45pm).
Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers will host York City – if they beat Boston United in a replay tomorrow night.
First round ties are set to take place on Saturday, December 16, with the winners receiving £6000.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment