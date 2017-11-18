Shaw Lane 3-1 Stourbridge - Report

Luke Benbow scored his fourth goal since returning on loan to the Glassboys but it was only a consolation for Gary Hackett’s men.

Shaw Lane defender Ryan Qualter was only booked in the tenth minute when he seemed to raise his hand to striker Kyle Perry.

The Ducks took control following a scrappy start, Spencer Harris firing home a penalty in the 20th minute after Paul McCone tripped Chib Chilaka.

Harris added his second minutes later with an unstoppable 25-yard strike and Chilaka made it three after the break with a good header.

Benbow gave Stour a lifeline with 25 minutes left with a low drive from 20 yards out but the Glassboys were well beaten.

Team

Stourbridge: Gould, Christophorou, Westlake, McCone, Duggan, Green (Marsh 70), Tonks, Broadhurst, Perry, Benbow, Shearer (Cameron 76). Subs not used: Cooke, Timmins, Collingridge.