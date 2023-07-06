Stafford Rangers sign striker Niah Payne as three youngsters retained

Matt Hill is continuing to build his squad for the forthcoming season

The Rangers have kept hold of winger Tyreece Onyeka, who quickly became a favourite amongst the Boro faithful, forward Ethan Morgan and 17-year-old goalkeeper Jack Sandel.

Sandel made his debut for the Rangers in the final game of last season in 3-0 the victory against champions South Shields and will be the reserve to Cameron Belford for the next term.

24-year-old Payne started his career with Bradford City before moving to Scotland and making over 50 appearances for Peterhead. Payne relocated back to England last season and signed for Spennymoor Town before completing several loan spells at Warrington Rylands, Hednesford Town and Marske United.

Stafford have beaten off competition from step two and three clubs to sign the striker and will begin their pre-season fixtures at Evans Park against Stafford Town on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lye Town have signed Fin Barker on loan from Solihull Moors and manager Grant Joshua is pleased with the signing.

He said: “I’m delighted to get this deal done with Solihull for Fin. He’s a top player with a huge future in front of him.