Marske United 3-2 Stafford Rangers - Report

By Jonny Drury

Stafford Rangers suffered a 3-2 away defeat at Marske United after playing the whole of the second half with 10 men.

The hosts started well and had the first opportunity on nine minutes when Connor Simpson went through on goal but fired his effort well wide.

However, it was the Boro who took a 29th minute lead with Kaiman Anderson beating his marker and racing through on goal and firing past the goalkeeper.

Marske hit back and equalised 10 minutes later when Simpson connected with a cross at the back post.

Moments before the break Rangers’ task was made harder when Luis Morrison was shown a red card and the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Despite being a man down the Boro went back ahead on 62 minutes when a long throw-in was headed away only to the foot of Alex Kiwomya to rifle home.

However, Marske replied five minutes later with Smith making a run down the right wing before finding Simpson to head home.

The hosts capitalised on their man advantage and took the lead 11 minutes from time when a corner was headed down for Matty Thompson to fire home.

Stafford had one final chance to salvage a point in injury time but Anderson fired over inside the box.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

